Mexico City New International Airport continues to expand capacity; could exceed 125m

Foster+Partners partner Antoinette Erickson Nassopoulos, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (02-Aug-2017) Mexico City New International Airport has three parts of it: Transformation of the AICM, New Airport Infrastructure and connectivity. She noted that the capacity plans for the airports are continually growing, with the 65 million annual capacity plan already "getting towards 70m in the first phase" with future capacity of 125 million which "could actually increase". Ms Nassopoulos stated the airport is being designed around minimum connecting times and with view of a column free space to create future flexibility for the airport. She also noted the company is working with the Mexican Government to "improve the process of connections with domestic and international". She also noted that 10 different boarding options are being presented so airlines can personalise.