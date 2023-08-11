11-Aug-2023 12:13 PM
Mexican Govt confirms Mexicana de Aviacion brand for new airline
Mexico's Government confirmed (10-Aug-2023) its proposed state run carrier will carry the 'Mexicana de Aviación' brand, with features including:
- Ticket prices up to 20% lower than competitors;
- Main base at Mexico City Felipe Ángeles International Airport with secondary base at Tulum Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport;
- Initial route network of 20 destinations including Cancun, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Tijuana and Oaxaca;
- Ticket sales to commence in Sep-2023;
- Initial fleet of ten 180 seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft on lease, with three to be delivered on 30-Sep-2023 and the remaining seven to be delivered on 30-Oct-2023;
- Total employment of 745 staff;
- Boeing to contribute MXN4 billion (USD234.16 million) of initial investment.
As previously reported by CAPA, the airline will be operated by the Ministry of Defence, with operations expected to commence on 01-Dec-2023. [more - original PR - Spanish] [more - original PR - Spanish]