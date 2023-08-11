Become a CAPA Member
11-Aug-2023 12:13 PM

Mexican Govt confirms Mexicana de Aviacion brand for new airline

Mexico's Government confirmed (10-Aug-2023) its proposed state run carrier will carry the 'Mexicana de Aviación' brand, with features including:

As previously reported by CAPA, the airline will be operated by the Ministry of Defence, with operations expected to commence on 01-Dec-2023. [more - original PR - Spanish] [more - original PR - Spanish]

