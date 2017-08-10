Metropolitan Airways announces plans to launch commercial operations in autumn 2018

Metropolitan Airways, via its official website, announced (Aug-2017) plans to commence commercial air carrier operations in autumn 2018. The start-up stated its services will operate between high density markets and mid density markets within the continental US, using "highly efficient aircraft". Metropolitan Airways currently plans to operate services from Detroit, St Louis, Houston Hobby and Las Vegas, with intentions to incorporate international operations to Canada and Mexico at an undetermined future date. The carrier is currently in the process of securing US DoT and FAA certifications.
10-Aug-2017 12:50 PM