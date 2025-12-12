Loading
12-Dec-2025 9:59 AM

Meta head of XR in travel confirms extended IFE partnership with Lufthansa

Meta head of XR in travel Bastian Schütz, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, confirmed (11-Dec-2025) the company extended its partnership with Lufthansa to "provide new and exciting content onboard new airplanes across the entire Lufthansa Group". Mr Schütz added: "Secondly, we have started collaborating with some of the leading inflight entertainment providers to integrate hardware onto their systems, unlocking immersive content onboard the inflight server".

