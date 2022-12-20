Become a CAPA Member
Mesa Air Group confirms plans to restructure operations with American Airlines and United Airlines

Mesa Air Group confirmed (19-Dec-2022) plans to restructure its operations with American Airlines and United Airlines. Mesa's operations with American will wind down in Mar-2023 and cease from 03-Apr-2023. Mesa cited "ongoing unprofitable operations with American Airlines, driven primarily by higher pilot wages and block hour utilisation penalties driven by the ongoing industry wide pilot shortage". Mesa is finalising a new five year agreement with United to transition Bombardier CRJ900 operations from American Eagle to United Express, commencing in Mar-2023. Mesa Air Group chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein stated: "Our expanded agreement with United is expected to both solidify our operations and, in conjunction with our amended agreements with key stakeholders, significantly improve our financial position". [more - original PR]

