Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (07-Nov-2017) Meridiana will be renamed Air Italy with the aim to become "the flag carrier of Italy". Mr Al Baker said Meridiana has "very big potential" and noted Italy is a very important market in the EU. Meridiana will grow in a "very robust manner" and Mr Al Baker intends to make the airline "very successful".