Melbourne Tullamarine Airport welcomes LATAM service expansion from Santiago

Melbourne Tullamarine Airport welcomed (12-Jun-2025) LATAM Airlines plans to increase three times weekly Santiago-Melbourne service to daily from Dec-2025. The expansion marks the first time in the airport's 55-year history that it will have a daily connection to South America. Airport CEO Lorie Argus stated: "Today's announcement by LATAM is a further sign of confidence in Victoria and the increase in services will provide benefits to people on both sides of the Pacific... South America is an increasingly popular region for Victorian tourists and businesses but we're also seeing growing interest in Victoria as a destination for education, trade or holidays". [more - original PR]