Melbourne Tullamarine Airport introduces new online journey planner ahead of road network changes
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport introduced (20-Aug-2026) an online journey planner to help visitors navigate the airport's new and expanded pick-up and drop-off zones, which are scheduled to open in Oct-2026. The new zones represent the largest change to the airport's road network in more than 50 years and will provide significantly more space than the departures ramp and forecourt - enabling AUD4.5 billion (USD3.2 billion) in privately funded projects to expand the international terminal. The online tool allows travellers flying with Qantas Airways, Virgin Australia and international carriers to visualise the new exit off the Tullamarine freeway to drop-off, as well as the corresponding journey from the north. It also allows visitors picking up travellers from Terminals 1, 2 and 3 to understand the new route they will need to take for access to the new, free and undercover pick-up zone. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport’s draft Master Plan 2027 projected passenger numbers would double over 20 years to 75 million p/a by 2047, with road and terminal works including domestic upgrades, new transport connections and an east-west runway extension, and submissions open until 04-Nov-20261. The airport previously said the AUD500 million T123 Transport Hub zones would open in Oct-2026 after live trials, separating private and commercial traffic and more than doubling Arrivals/Departures Drive capacity2.