Melbourne Tullamarine Airport introduces new online journey planner ahead of road network changes

Melbourne Tullamarine Airport introduced (20-Aug-2026) an online journey planner to help visitors navigate the airport's new and expanded pick-up and drop-off zones, which are scheduled to open in Oct-2026. The new zones represent the largest change to the airport's road network in more than 50 years and will provide significantly more space than the departures ramp and forecourt - enabling AUD4.5 billion (USD3.2 billion) in privately funded projects to expand the international terminal. The online tool allows travellers flying with Qantas Airways, Virgin Australia and international carriers to visualise the new exit off the Tullamarine freeway to drop-off, as well as the corresponding journey from the north. It also allows visitors picking up travellers from Terminals 1, 2 and 3 to understand the new route they will need to take for access to the new, free and undercover pick-up zone. [more - original PR]