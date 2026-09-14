Melbourne Tullamarine Airport confirms opening date for new pick-up and drop-off zones
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Background ✨
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport introduced an online journey planner to help visitors navigate the new and expanded pick-up and drop-off zones due to open in Oct-2026, including routes from the Tullamarine Freeway and access to the free undercover pick-up area for Terminals one, two and three.1 Its draft Master Plan 2027 projected passenger numbers would double over 20 years to 75 million p/a by 2047, with the Oct-2026 kerbside changes positioned as an enabler for wider terminal and surface access upgrades.2 The airport previously said construction was nearing completion on the AUD500 million T123 Transport Hub zones, with live trials underway, and CEO Lorie Argus said the timing avoided peak school holiday and major events periods to allow passengers to adjust ahead of Christmas.3