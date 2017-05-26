Melbourne Tullamarine Airport pax up 7% to 3.0m in Apr-2017

Melbourne Tullamarine Airport reported (26-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: 3.0 million, +6.8% year-on-year; Domestic: 2.1 million, +3.7%; International passengers: 847,828, +15.6%.



The airport said the combination of school holidays, Easter and ANZAC Day pushed April passenger traffic to new heights. Melbourne Airport CEO Lyell Stambi said: "For many Australians, a late Easter prompted extended plans to coincide with the ANZAC Day public holiday, and we have seen the impact of that in both international and domestic passenger traffic for the month. One of the key growth highlights for April was the addition of Virgin’s nonstop service between Melbourne to Los Angeles on a Boeing 777, operating five flights per week, equating to 176,000 seats per annum. Additionally, we’re seeing the continued performance of many of the new carriers we welcomed to Melbourne in 2016, particularly in the number of options Victorian travellers now have heading into Asia." [more - original PR]