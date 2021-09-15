'Meeting Airlines' Needs' panel with easyJet & SEA Milan Airports now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (13-Sep-2021) the session 'Meeting airlines' needs – how airports are innovating as airline business models and requirements change' from CAPA Live September 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features easyJet director for airport development and procurement Simon Cox, SEA Milan Airports VP aviation business development Andrea Tucci and CAPA senior advisor John Thomas discussing strategies for adaptation amid changing passenger behaviours and recovery of the VFR and leisure segment. [more - CAPA TV]