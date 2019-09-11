Become a CAPA Member
11-Sep-2019 8:30 AM

MAVCOM imposes financial penalties on AirAsia, AirAsia X, MA Sepang and MAHB

Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) imposed (10-Sep-2019) financial penalties on AirAsia, AirAsia X, MA Sepang and Malaysia Airports (MAHB) for non compliance with the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC). Details include:

  • AirAsia and AirAsia X were both penalised for charging credit card, debit card and online banking processing fees separate from their base fares, in contravention of the MACPC;
  • MA Sepang was penalised for not meeting selected quality of service targets set by MAVCOM in 1Q2019;
  • MAHB was penalised for non compliance with the airports quality of service framework at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2. [more - original PR]

