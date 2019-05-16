MAVCOM expects downward pressure on yields and revenue in 2019

Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) executive chairman Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhi stated (15-May-2019) the group expects "downward pressure on yields" and "similar downward pressure on revenues" for Malaysian carriers in 2019. Mr Radhi added seat capacity growth is expected to surpass passenger traffic growth and jet fuel prices on average "could be lower than last year which could provide some respite to any financial pressures faced by the carriers". [more - original PR]