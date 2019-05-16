Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-May-2019 10:20 AM

MAVCOM expects downward pressure on yields and revenue in 2019

Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) executive chairman Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhi stated (15-May-2019) the group expects "downward pressure on yields" and "similar downward pressure on revenues" for Malaysian carriers in 2019. Mr Radhi added seat capacity growth is expected to surpass passenger traffic growth and jet fuel prices on average "could be lower than last year which could provide some respite to any financial pressures faced by the carriers". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More