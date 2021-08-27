Become a CAPA Member
27-Aug-2021 10:41 AM

Mauritius to further reduce travel restrictions from 01-Sep-2021

Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), via its official website and Twitter account, announced (24-Aug-2021) further relaxations to travel restrictions effective 01-Sep-2021. Under the revised directives travellers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will only be required to undergo seven days of resort quarantine on arrival. MTPA director Arvind Bundhun said the adjustment is "a major leap towards the full reopening [of] borders" scheduled for 01-Oct-2021. Mauritius is currently served by Air Mauritius, Emirates Airline, Turkish Airlines, Air France, Kenya Airways and British Airways

