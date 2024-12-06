Matarat issues EOIs for new Taif International Airport

Saudi Airports Holding Company (Matarat) invited (03-Dec-2024) expressions of interest (EOI) for the development, ownership and management of the new Taif International Airport under a 30 year public-private partnership (PPP) model agreement. The tender was issued in partnership with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP. The new airport will be located 21km southeast of the existing Taif Airport and will be able to accommodate 2.5 million passengers p/a by 2030. Submissions are set to close on 10-Jan-2025. [more - original PR]