MASkargo, IAG Cargo and Qatar Airways Cargo complete first joint customer shipment

MASkargo, IAG Cargo and Qatar Airways Cargo completed (17-Sep-2026) a trial of the first customer shipment transported across all three carriers, ahead of the full launch of their global cargo joint business later in 2026. The first shipment transported 11 tonnes of copper foil from Kuala Lumpur to Chicago O'Hare via Doha and Dublin. The carriers will continue operational trials and integration activities, and customers can book shipments on any of the carriers' online booking platforms. As previously reported by CAPA, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore cleared the proposed joint business agreement between the carriers, stating it is "unlikely to eliminate competition on the affected routes". [more - original PR]