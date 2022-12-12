Marabu to launch services in summer 2023

Marabu announced (09-Dec-2022) plans to launch services from Hamburg and Munich to Mediterranean destinations in summer 2023. CEO Paul Schwaiger said the start up's ACMI partnership with Nordic Aviation Group will provide Marabu with the best chances for growth and success at short notice. Mr Schwaiger added: "Together we can build up a new strong airline for the strongly increasing demand next summer". Marabu will be focusing on the leisure and holiday traveller segment. [more - original PR]