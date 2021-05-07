Maples Group adds Irish Asset Fnance legal offering in Singapore

Maples Group announced (06-May-2021) an expansion of its Irish legal services offering in Asia, with the launch of a new Irish Asset Finance practice in Singapore. The new Irish practice has been established to support aviation clients which require multi-jurisdictional and time zone sensitive legal advice within the region. This is Maples Group's fifth international location offering Irish legal advice with experienced Irish lawyers, following the opening of offices in Ireland, the Cayman Islands, London and Hong Kong. [more - original PR]