Mango to be wound down as investment fails to materialise
Mango announced (19-Aug-2025) the anticipated transaction with a prospective investor has not materialised. Consequently, the business rescue practitioner will propose an amended business rescue plan that outlines a structured wind down of the company. Mango will proceed with the realisation of its assets and distribute the proceeds to creditors and affected customers in the form of a final dividend. To be included in the final dividend calculation, customers must verify their unused tickets and vouchers by 01-Sep-2025. Mango was founded in 2006, and ceased operations and entered business rescue in Jul-2021. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
The Gauteng High Court ruled that Mango's business rescue plan could not be implemented, prompting the business rescue practitioner to seek leave to appeal the judgement1. South African Airways confirmed Mango remained its subsidiary but stated it had no authority over Mango's obligations or business plans, and noted Mango was nearing conclusion of a sale and purchase agreement with a selected investor2.