Mango to be wound down as investment fails to materialise

Mango announced (19-Aug-2025) the anticipated transaction with a prospective investor has not materialised. Consequently, the business rescue practitioner will propose an amended business rescue plan that outlines a structured wind down of the company. Mango will proceed with the realisation of its assets and distribute the proceeds to creditors and affected customers in the form of a final dividend. To be included in the final dividend calculation, customers must verify their unused tickets and vouchers by 01-Sep-2025. Mango was founded in 2006, and ceased operations and entered business rescue in Jul-2021. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]