Manchester Airport handles record 32.1m pax in 2025

Manchester Airport reported (12-Jan-2026) it handled 32.1 million passengers in 2025, an increase of 4.2 year-on-year and the airport's busiest year on record. The airport handled 2.4 million passengers in Dec-2025, an increase of 5.9% and a new monthly record. The airport attributed the performance in part to a record Christmas break period, which saw more than one million passengers travel through the airport between 19-Dec-2025 and 31-Dec-2025. MD Chris Woodroofe stated: "Passengers in Terminal 2 will have noticed some big differences. The full footprint of the terminal is now open including extra space as well as new shops and eateries. There's still more to follow in the early part of this year too". Mr Woodroofe added: "That alone means it would be an exciting 2026 as we put those final touches on Terminal 2 - but we're also going to be really getting stuck into the improvement work we're doing in Terminal 3 as well, which will bring more space and new shops, bars and restaurants". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]