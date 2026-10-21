21-Oct-2026 11:52 AM
Malaysian Government confirms no agreement made for financing support to AirAsia
Malaysia's Government stated (20-Oct-2026) "So far, the government has not made any agreement or commitment to provide financing support to AirAsia, whether in the form of guarantees, loans or public fund injections". The government added any request for support "will be considered based on the interests of the country and the people, the fiscal sustainability of the government and the protection of public funds, in accordance with applicable laws and procedures". [more - Aviation Week]