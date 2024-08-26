Malaysia Aviation Group to reduce operations through Dec-2024

Malaysia Aviation Group MD Datuk Captain Izham Ismail reported (24-Aug-2024) it will temporarily reduce flight operations from now to Dec-2024 in order to address operational challenges including supply chain constraints, staffing shortages and aircraft delivery delays. Mr Izham stated the company aims to ensure the long term reliability of its fleet and enhance its operational capabilities. He added the company is working with aircraft and engine manufacturers and other suppliers to address supply chain and technical issues. As previously reported by CAPA, the company reported an increase in delays and cancellations in mid Aug-2024. [more - original PR]