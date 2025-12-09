Malaysia Aviation Group making good progress on fleet modernisation efforts
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled 'Malaysia Aviation Group advances fleet improvement programme with new arrivals and upcoming order', stated (08-Dec-2025) Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is making good progress on its fleet modernisation efforts, as it prepares to decide on further widebody orders and continues to take delivery of new aircraft. MAG will soon launch a campaign to select the widebody aircraft type that will replace its current long haul fleet of leased A350s. This represents the last major piece in the airline's long term fleet strategy - at least, on the passenger side. [more - CAPA Analysis]
MAG planned to issue a request for proposals for new widebody aircraft to replace its leased A350s before Dec-2025, targeting selection in 1Q2026, as its current A350s are set to come off lease in 2031 and 20321 2. Recent fleet renewal included acquisitions of Boeing 737 MAXs and A330neos, with the latter now totalling a commitment for 40 aircraft3 4.