Malaysia Aviation Group making good progress on fleet modernisation efforts

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled 'Malaysia Aviation Group advances fleet improvement programme with new arrivals and upcoming order', stated (08-Dec-2025) Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is making good progress on its fleet modernisation efforts, as it prepares to decide on further widebody orders and continues to take delivery of new aircraft. MAG will soon launch a campaign to select the widebody aircraft type that will replace its current long haul fleet of leased A350s. This represents the last major piece in the airline's long term fleet strategy - at least, on the passenger side. [more - CAPA Analysis]