Malaysia Aviation Group advances fleet improvement programme with new arrivals and upcoming order

Malaysia Airlines parent Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is making good progress on its fleet modernisation efforts, as it prepares to decide on further widebody orders and continues to take delivery of new aircraft.

MAG will soon launch a campaign to select the widebody aircraft type that will replace its current long haul fleet of leased Airbus A350s.

This represents the last major piece in the airline's long-term fleet strategy - at least, on the passenger side.

Putting the fleet plan in place has been one of the most important initiatives MAG Managing Director Izham Ismail has undertaken before his forthcoming retirement at the end of Jan-2026.

So it will be up to his successor, the former COO Nasaruddin Bakar, to see the plan through to completion.

MAG has faced major delays in the delivery of its existing orders for Boeing 737 MAXs and Airbus A330neos, although it is seeing recent signs of improvement as more aircraft arrive.

This is helping the airline increase its capacity, as well as providing major cabin product upgrades.