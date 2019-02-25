Malaysia Airports to put all international airports under ACI's ASQ global benchmarking programme

Malaysia Airports (MAHB) announced (21-Feb-2019) plans to put all international airports under its management through the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) benchmarking programme run by Airports Council International (ACI). MAHB CEO Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said: "We are doing this to ensure that service levels at all our international airports are measured according to global standards... Raising service quality at our other airports is also important from the standpoint of improving connectivity and positioning Malaysia as an aviation hub". Currently, only MAHB's flagship airport, Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Langkawi Airport go through the programme. [more - original PR]