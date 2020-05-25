Become a CAPA Member
25-May-2020 12:33 PM

Malaysia Airports records 24% traffic decline across network in 1Q2020

Malaysia Airports announced (22-May-2020) COVID-19 "severely affected" its declining traffic performance across most airports in 1Q2020. The group's network of airports handled 25.5 million passengers in 1Q2020, a 23.9% year-on-year decrease. Kuala Lumpur International Airport recorded a 29.3% reduction with 10.7 million passengers during the period while other airports in Malaysia recorded an aggregate decline of 25.0% to 7.7 million passengers. [more - original PR]

