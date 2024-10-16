Malaysia Airlines: Delivery of first A330neo delayed to Nov-2024

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) announced (15-Oct-2024) the delivery of its first A330neo aircraft has been delayed from Sep-2024 to Nov-2024 due to findings identified by Airbus during the flight line stage. Malaysia Airlines planned inaugural A330neo service to Melbourne scheduled for 25-Nov-2024 and subsequent A330neo flights will revert to A330-300 equipment, with no changes to the flight schedule. MAG stated it is working closely with Airbus and lessor Avolon to secure a new delivery timeline and expedite the aircraft's entry into service. The carrier expects to receive five A330neo aircraft by 1Q2025. MAG MD Izham Ismail stated: "We are deeply disappointed by the aircraft delivery delays by Airbus, compounded by the ongoing setbacks of our Boeing 737 MAX 8 deliveries. These delays are significantly disrupting our fleet modernisation plans and growth requirements". [more - original PR]