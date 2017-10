Malaysia Airlines CEO Peter Bellew, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, stated (12-Oct-2017) IATA's New Distribution Capability (NDC) and APIs are not "rocket science", and is "very simple and straightforward". Mr Bellew stated the technology has been around for "about 15 years now", though warned it is not in the interest of GDSs for airlines to adopt the technology too fast. Mr Bellew said GDSs may "try and rip off an airline to help them develop APIs".