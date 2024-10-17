17-Oct-2024 12:43 PM
Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo enter codeshare partnership
Malaysia Airlines signed (16-Oct-2024) a codeshare partnership with IndiGo. Malaysia Airlines will add its code on services to Kolkata, Varanasi, Patna, Tiruchirappalli, Goa, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam and IndiGo will place its code on services from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to destinations including Penang, Langkawi, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching. Malaysia Airlines Group MD Izham Ismail stated: "This strategic partnership reflects our mutual commitment to boosting tourism growth between our nations, especially with the visa free entry for tourists between the two countries". [more - original PR]