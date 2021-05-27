Malawi Airlines to resume full operations in Jun-2021 following recapitalisation

Malawi Airlines announced (20-May-2021) plans to resume full operations in mid Jun-2021. Destinations will include Dar Es Salaam, Harare, Lusaka and Nairobi. The airline's shareholders, the Malawian Government and Ethiopian Airlines, reached an agreement to recapitalise Malawi Airlines after its board previously declared the company to be technically insolvent. The insolvency was mainly due to the seven month period of suspended operations caused by the COVID-19 crisis, during which the airline had no revenue. [more - original PR]