27-Oct-2020 8:03 AM

Majority of Virgin Australia board members resign ahead of sale in Nov-2020

Virgin Australia, via an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) announcement, reported (23-Oct-2020) the resignation of Elizabeth Bryan, Kenneth Dean, Trevor Bourne, Sir Allan Houston, Judith Swales and Marvin Tan from the board of directors, effective 20-Oct-2020. Formal resignations are yet to be received from Raymond Gammel, Hou Wei and Kevin Xing. Alan Hunt is appointed as a director by the deed administrators, effective 23-Oct-2020, and Paul Scurrah and Warwick Negus will continue as directors until the completion of the sale of Virgin Australia, which is expected in Nov-2020.

