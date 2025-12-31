Loading
31-Dec-2025 11:59 AM

MAHB inaugurates Phase 1 of Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport expansion

Malaysia Airports (MAHB) inaugurated (30-Dec-2025) Phase 1 of Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport's expansion project, following the completion of modernisation and optimisation works at Terminal 1. The upgrade includes a 240m steel bridge linking Terminals 1 and 2, 18 additional boarding gates and upgraded passenger facilities. Following completion of Phase 1, the airport's combined capacity across Terminals 1 and 2 will exceed 50 million passengers p/a. The EUR70 million expansion project is targeted for completion by 2Q2026. [more - original PR]

