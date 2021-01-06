6-Jan-2021 9:53 AM
Mahan Air and EgyptAir to temporarily suspend China service
CAAC announced (05-Jan-2021) the following international services will be temporarily suspended:
- Mahan Air: Tehran-Guangzhou will be suspended for two weeks from 11-Jan-2021 after six passengers tested positive for the coronavirus on 21-Dec-2020;
- EgyptAir: Cairo-Hangzhou service will be suspended for four weeks from 11-Jan-2021 after 10 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus on 23-Dec-2020. [more - original PR - Chinese]