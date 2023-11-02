Become a CAPA Member
2-Nov-2023 4:45 PM

MAG CEO provides update on international travel capacity

Malaysia Airlines Group (MAG) CEO Izham Ismail, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "Domestic has come back but aside from that Australia and Europe have recovered well". Mr Ismail also described India as an "interesting" opportunity with regards to capacity, adding: "China is a bit disappointing but domestic movement there has been very strong... Our bet is still India, most parts of Asia and Australia".

