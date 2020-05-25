MAG CEO: Blanket quarantine policy will be 'brick wall' to recovery

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) CEO Charlie Cornish stated (22-May-2020) "For as long as it lasts, a blanket quarantine policy will be a brick wall to the recovery of the UK aviation and tourism industries, with huge consequences for UK jobs and GDP". Mr Cornish stated the government needs to "work quickly to create a smart and targeted approach that recognises that many countries are already low risk", referring to the possibility of opening travel between the UK and low risk countries. He added: "Government has to take a risk based approach to quarantine arrangements to enable air travel to restart". [more - original PR]