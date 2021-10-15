15-Oct-2021 3:46 PM
Madagascar's Government outlines plans to restructure Air Madagascar
Madagascar's Government outlined (13/14-Oct-2021) plans for the recovery of Air Madagascar. The government stated the airline's debt stands at approximately USD80 million, due in part to the cost of leasing ATR aircraft from Air Austral. The government also reported mismanagement of the carrier and noted the size of the airline's workforce exceeds its requirements. An audit will be undertaken of all the airline's debts and the government stated contracts may be terminated. [more - original PR - Malagasy] [more - original PR - French]