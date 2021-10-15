Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Oct-2021 3:46 PM

Madagascar's Government outlines plans to restructure Air Madagascar

Madagascar's Government outlined (13/14-Oct-2021) plans for the recovery of Air Madagascar. The government stated the airline's debt stands at approximately USD80 million, due in part to the cost of leasing ATR aircraft from Air Austral. The government also reported mismanagement of the carrier and noted the size of the airline's workforce exceeds its requirements. An audit will be undertaken of all the airline's debts and the government stated contracts may be terminated. [more - original PR - Malagasy] [more - original PR - French]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More