Mactan-Cebu Airport CEO: Aviation industry is 'way behind' on sustainability

Mactan-Cebu International Airport CEO Athanasios Titonis, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (05-Nov-2024) the aviation industry is "way behind" on sustainability. He said Mactan-Cebu Airport generates 10% of its power from solar facilities and aims to reach 20% to 25% in the next two years. The airport is developing other sustainable energy projects and working with Cebu Pacific on electric vehicles. Mr Titonis noted that waste management is "very important". He said Mactan-Cebu Airport signed an agreement with Airports Council International to help it become net zero by 2040 to 2045 and said he is "pretty sure we will see a lot of changes in the near future".