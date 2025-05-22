Luxair files legal challenge against Lufthansa-ITA Airways merger
Luxair filed (21-May-2025) a legal challenge against the European Commission's (EC) decision to approve the merger between Lufthansa and ITA Airways on 28-Apr-2025. Luxair disputes the condition that all slots released by Lufthansa and ITA Airways at Milan Linate Airport were allocated to a single airline. As previously reported by CAPA, EC approved easyJet as the remedy taker for short haul routes and the transfer of slots at Milan Linate Airport, while IAG and Air France-KLM were approved for long haul routes. Approval of remedy takers was a prerequisite for implementing the merger. Luxair argued there is no justification for granting all benefits exclusively to one airline, which it claimed is "effectively excluding smaller regional airlines such as Luxair from fair competition". [more - original PR]