Lufthansa to deploy new Allegris First Class seating on routes to India

Lufthansa announced (31-Oct-2024) plans to introduce its Allegris First Class suite on select A350 operated frequencies to Bangalore from 09-Nov-2024 and to Mumbai from 15-Nov-2024. Lufthansa will initially offer the new hard product to its most loyal business class guests. Lufthansa also announced the launch of an innovative inflight entertainment initiative, which trials mixed reality technologies for guests and was developed in collaboration with Meta and MSM. On all flights equipped with Allegris, Lufthansa guests in the Business Class Suite have the opportunity to use VR headsets and give feedback on what they particularly enjoyed. [more - original PR]