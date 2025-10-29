Lufthansa returns A380 to Munich-Denver route in summer 2026

Denver became Lufthansa's sixth A380 destination in summer 2025, joining New York JFK, Boston, Washington, Los Angeles and Delhi. The Munich-Denver route was first operated by the A380 on a daily basis in summer 2025, with Lufthansa having operated Munich-Denver service for nine years and Frankfurt-Denver for 25 years. Lufthansa operated eight A380s from Munich, each with 509 seats across four cabins1 2.