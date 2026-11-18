18-Nov-2026 4:09 PM
Lufthansa opens premium business seat bookings on services from Frankfurt to Athens, Nice and Cairo
Lufthansa opened (17-Nov-2026) reservations for new premium business class seats on A320ceo services from Frankfurt to Athens, Nice and Cairo from 01-Mar-2027. Lufthansa is introducing eight premium business seats on six A320ceos, with the first aircraft expected to enter scheduled service from 16-Dec-2026. The aircraft will be deployed on routes between Frankfurt and Athens, Nice and Cairo from Feb-2027. [more - original PR - German]