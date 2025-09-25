Lufthansa Group to invest EUR70m in 'Future Onboard Experience' project

Lufthansa Group announced (24-Sep-2025) plans to invest over EUR70 million in the 'Future Onboard Experience' project over the next 12 months. As part of the project, Lufthansa is revamping onboard services for all long haul cabins, including an upgraded culinary offering, tableware, pillows, blankets, amenity kits and overall inflight service. The project is expected to be launched in spring 2026. [more - original PR]