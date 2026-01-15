Lufthansa Group to introduce Starlink connectivity from 2H2026

Lufthansa Group announced (13-Jan-2026) plans to install Starlink inflight connectivity across its entire fleet of approximately 850 aircraft. Starlink connectivity is expected to be available "as early as" 2H2026. Installation is expected to commence in 2H2026 and be completed by 2029, comprising newly delivered aircraft and retrofit installation on existing aircraft. Lufthansa stated: "The new internet service will be free of charge for all status customers and Travel ID users - across all travel classes". Lufthansa Group also confirmed it will be "the largest airline group in Europe to upgrade its fleet with state-of-the-art broadband internet - no other airline will equip more aircraft with Starlink technology". [more - original PR]