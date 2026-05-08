Lufthansa Group senior director distribution and payment: 'Payment has been overlooked'

Lufthansa Group senior director distribution and payment transformation Puck Voorneveld, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, commented (23-Apr-2026) on challenges facing the industry with regard to payments, stating: "I think payment has been overlooked for a long time, especially as a commercial enabler. You have to make sure your commercial costs are as low as possible, but then we have to look at how we can reach a global population for payments". Ms Voorneveld highlighted numerous challenges including catering to local payments, the rising prevalence of fraud, implementation and maintenance costs for different types of payments and managing technology. [more - CAPA TV]