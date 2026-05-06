Lufthansa Group restructuring strategy balances customer experience with operational efficiency

Lufthansa Group EVP strategy Tamur Goudarzi Pour, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, outlined (23-Apr-2026) the group's restructuring strategy focuses on delivering customer-facing seamless travel experiences at the group level, preserving individual airlines' unique selling propositions and brand identities, and consolidating back-office functions, such as IT and AI to achieve operational efficiency. Mr Goudarzi Pour added: "We have 8000 people in IT only, and we are streamlining, and we are reorganising this completely". [more - CAPA TV]