Lufthansa Group maintains 'open arms' approach to union dialogue amid strategic transformation

Lufthansa Group EVP strategy Tamur Goudarzi Pour, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2026, stated (23-Apr-2026) the group maintains an "open arms" approach to union dialogue adding: "There is a clear strategy how we engage in this dialogue that we are not changing". The group views conflicts during its strategic transformation as natural parts of the bargaining process, with dialogue continuing after each strike. Mr Goudarzi Pour said: "After every strike, it's like every football game - after the end of the game, it's just before the next game".