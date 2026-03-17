Lufthansa Group launches 'TO Green' sustainable fare for tour operators
Lufthansa Group announced (16-Mar-2026) the launch of its 'TO Green' fare, now available for tour operator bookings. Developed in response to growing demand for sustainable booking options, the product builds on the 'Green Fares' option launched in spring 2023. 'Green Fares' have been available for group bookings of more than nine people on long haul flights operated by Lufthansa Group airlines across all travel classes since Jan-2026. Lufthansa Group reported that over 5% of its customers chose sustainable travel options in 2025, compared to 0.1% in 2021. Additionally, over 1680 companies worldwide invested in sustainable aviation fuel with Lufthansa Group in 2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Lufthansa Group planned to cut CO2 by 50,000 tonnes p/a by 2028 via its OPS Sustainability fuel-efficiency programme, after implementing 90+ measures since 2022 that saved about 54,000 tonnes of kerosene and avoided around 170,000 tonnes of CO2.1 Miles & More added incentives for members to earn extra miles/points when buying CO2 offsetting packages, complementing rewards for Green Fares.2