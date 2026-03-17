Lufthansa Group launches 'TO Green' sustainable fare for tour operators

Lufthansa Group announced (16-Mar-2026) the launch of its 'TO Green' fare, now available for tour operator bookings. Developed in response to growing demand for sustainable booking options, the product builds on the 'Green Fares' option launched in spring 2023. 'Green Fares' have been available for group bookings of more than nine people on long haul flights operated by Lufthansa Group airlines across all travel classes since Jan-2026. Lufthansa Group reported that over 5% of its customers chose sustainable travel options in 2025, compared to 0.1% in 2021. Additionally, over 1680 companies worldwide invested in sustainable aviation fuel with Lufthansa Group in 2025. [more - original PR]