Lufthansa Group executive VP strategy: 'We are constantly checking the operating model that we have'

Lufthansa Group executive VP strategy & member of the group executive committee Tamur Goudarzi Pour, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "We are managing to cross mountains and that's why this industry is growing, we are constantly progressing". Mr Goudarzi Pour said: "Our priority is getting our aircraft on time, this is the key challenge right now ", adding: "We are constantly checking the operating model that we have".