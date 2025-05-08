Loading
8-May-2025 9:24 PM

Lufthansa Group executive VP strategy: 'We are constantly checking the operating model that we have'

Lufthansa Group executive VP strategy & member of the group executive committee Tamur Goudarzi Pour, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "We are managing to cross mountains and that's why this industry is growing, we are constantly progressing". Mr Goudarzi Pour said: "Our priority is getting our aircraft on time, this is the key challenge right now ", adding: "We are constantly checking the operating model that we have".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More