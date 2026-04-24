Lufthansa Group EVP highlights need for AI standards in aviation
Lufthansa Group EVP strategy Tamur Goudarzi Pour, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2026, called (23-Apr-2026) for industry-wide standards to manage AI's autonomy and ensure responsible use. Mr Goudarzi Pour stated: "At the moment, it's wild west a bit for us as an industry. And I think we, together with IATA, have the obligation here also to see what the minimum requirements are".
Background ✨
Lufthansa Group EVP strategy Tamur Goudarzi Pour previously argued AI was the fastest-adopted technology in history, and highlighted autonomy and the need for government intervention to keep AI “safe and secure”, calling for the industry to establish “minimum rules for the game”1. Other CAPA summit speakers also stressed caution and guardrails, with Bluebox Aviation VP global sales Kevin Birchmore emphasising human oversight2 and airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss warning AI had limitations3.