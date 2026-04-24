Lufthansa Group EVP highlights need for AI standards in aviation

Lufthansa Group EVP strategy Tamur Goudarzi Pour, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2026, called (23-Apr-2026) for industry-wide standards to manage AI's autonomy and ensure responsible use. Mr Goudarzi Pour stated: "At the moment, it's wild west a bit for us as an industry. And I think we, together with IATA, have the obligation here also to see what the minimum requirements are".