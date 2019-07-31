Become a CAPA Member
31-Jul-2019 3:14 PM

Lufthansa Group airlines continue strong performance on long haul routes in 1H2019

Deutsche Lufthansa AG CFO Ulrik Svensson stated (30-Jul-2019) the group's decrease in earnings in 1H2019 is partly attributable to "the effects of tough competition in Europe and sizeable over capacities, especially on our short-haul routes out of Germany and Austria". Lufthansa Group "expects the European market to remain challenging until at least the end of this year". The group's network airlines "enjoyed a continuing strong performance" on long haul routes in 1H2019, particularly on key routes to destinations in North America and Asia, and "the long-haul business is expected to continue its currently above-average development" in 2H2019. [more - original PR]

